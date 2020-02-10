Men's basketball
Dawson 97, Lake Region 53
(Sunday)
|Dawson
|52
|45
|—
|97
|Lake Region
|20
|33
|—
|53
Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 14, Kolten Hitt 6, Kayden Hitt 8, Man Man Baker 2, Kell Schwers 5, Roulervee Vann 2, CJ Nelson 7, Jayce Griffith 11, Romeo Parker 5, Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lamptn 4, Devin Collins 17, Jaron Masis 2.
Lake Region State College: Myles Arnold 11, Jacob Greene 2, Dion Ford 6, Leif Nelson 10, Beau Feltman 11, Josh Kihle 10, Noah Widmer 3.
NDSCS 94, Miles CC 70
(Sunday)
|MCC
|27
|43
|—
|70
|NDSCS
|35
|59
|—
|94
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 10, Akeemis Williams 7, Favour Chukwukelu 9, Gedeon Buzangu 14, Issac Abergut 7, Gabe Gundlach 3, Jakim Ricketts 6, Jayvon Lewis 10.
North Dakota State College of Science: Diang Gatluak 8, Duoth Gach 19, Uhana Ochan 9, Damien Gordon 14, Mohamed Kone 15, Rayquan Moore 14, Khari Braodway 8, Marquis Holloman 4, Jeremiah Smith 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.