Dawson 97, Lake Region 53

(Sunday)

Dawson 52  45  97
Lake Region 20  33  53

Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 14, Kolten Hitt 6, Kayden Hitt 8, Man Man Baker 2, Kell Schwers 5, Roulervee Vann 2, CJ Nelson 7, Jayce Griffith 11, Romeo Parker 5, Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lamptn 4, Devin Collins 17, Jaron Masis 2.

Lake Region State College: Myles Arnold 11, Jacob Greene 2, Dion Ford 6, Leif Nelson 10, Beau Feltman 11, Josh Kihle 10, Noah Widmer 3.

NDSCS 94, Miles CC 70

(Sunday)

MCC27   43  70
NDSCS 35  59  94

Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 10, Akeemis Williams 7, Favour Chukwukelu 9, Gedeon Buzangu 14, Issac Abergut 7, Gabe Gundlach 3, Jakim Ricketts 6, Jayvon Lewis 10.

North Dakota State College of Science: Diang Gatluak 8, Duoth Gach 19, Uhana Ochan 9, Damien Gordon 14, Mohamed Kone 15, Rayquan Moore 14, Khari Braodway 8, Marquis Holloman 4, Jeremiah Smith 3.

