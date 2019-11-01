Men's basketball

Carroll 79, SOU 58

Southern Oregon16  42  58 
Carroll39  40  79 

Southern Oregon: Tate Hoffman 15, Teron Bradford 4, Aaron Borich 17, Tex Allen 4, Conor Carroll 11, Hunter Bradford 7.

Carroll: Dane Warp 12, Dennis Flowers III 10, Joven Sljivancanin 34, Shamrock Campbell 5, Brendan Temple 5, Eetu Villa 5, Jonny Hillman 8.

Dawson 82, Miles City 73

Miles City31  42  73 
Dawson39  43  82 

Miles City: Gedeon Buzzangu 4, Issac Abergut 15, Deondre Northey 11, Akeemis Williams 8, Jakim Ricketts 8, Favour Chuwukelu 16, Jayvon Lewis 9, AK Kunay 2.

Dawson: Devin Collins 9, Jaron Masis 5, Camron Dunfee 12, Roulervee Vamm 1, Man Man Baker 22, CJ Nelson 6, Romeo Parker 7, Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lampten 6.

UM Western 93, YCC 76

Yellowstone Christian32  44  76 
Montana Western39  54  93 

Yellowstone Christian: Devin Jones 41, Chris Pendley 4, Derrian Reed 27, Malcolm Smauldon 4.

Montana Western: James Jones 24, Connor Burkhart 6, Max Clark 6, Cedric Boone 19, Tanner Haverfield 9, Jaremiah Warner 3, Brian Howell 10, Cole Lake 5, Derrek Durocher 9, Carter Kearns 2.

Montana Tech 91, EOU 78

Eastern Oregon37  41  78 
Montana Tech38  53  91 

Eastern Oregon: Jarek Schetzle 14, Kobi Gardea 4, Josh Brown 4, Landon Jones 22, Max McCullough 16, Andreas Brown 4, Preston Chandler 4, Zane Wright 3, Peter Hamilton 2, Brandon Porter 5.

Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 15, Taylor England 15, Sindou Diallo 15, Nate Ward 8, Christian Jones 13, Troy Owens Jr. 12, Derrius Collins 5, Cody Baumstarck 8.

