Men's basketball

Dawson CC 114, Briercrest (Sask.) 62

(Half scores not available)

Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 16, Kayden Hitt 6, Man Man Baker 17, Kell Schwers 20, C.J. Nelson 16, Jayce Griffith 3, Romeo Parker 4, Beau Santistevan 10, Devin Collins 16, Jaron Masis 6.

Briercrest (Sask.): Riley Seaborn 4, Nicholas Gregersen 6, Brolin Simes 7, Kyle Helsloot 11, Brandon Tolentino 17, Chris Cheatham 3, Shayne Foster 5, Carter Martens 2, Nelka Edoa 7.

