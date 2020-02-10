Women's basketball

Dawson 92, Lake Region 81 (OT)

(Sunday)

Dawson22  13 23 1519— 92
Lake Region 16 20 26 118— 81

Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 11, Ashley Orozco 18, Megan Lindbo 2, Ervianne Cly 11, Ashy Klopenstein 34, Mar Marate Crespo 2, Haley Olson 9, Arena Plenty 2, Kitawna Little Light 3.

Lake Region State College: Maddy Leaf 10, Stephaine Miller 13, Jordyn Worley 10, Hailey Hewitt 2, Makalia Popata Sione 2, Telesia Manumaleuga 18, Kayla Bryne 18, Avery Ziegler 8.

NDSCS 48, Miles 46

(Sunday)

MCC 1612  7 11 46
NDSCS 10 14 14 10 48

Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 11, Olyvia Pacheco 13, Claire Borot 9, Lili Long 3, KP Hoffman 7, Ekaterina Golovkina 3.

North Dakota State College of Science: Zaraya March 8, Emma Nielsen 3, Kate Carlson 9, Justyna Butler 5, Nikki Metcalfe 9, Anjiah Wallace 5, Emily Kate Parker 5, Gabby Hahn 4.

