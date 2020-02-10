Women's basketball
Dawson 92, Lake Region 81 (OT)
(Sunday)
|Dawson
|22
|13
|23
|15
|19—
|92
|Lake Region
|16
|20
|26
|11
|8—
|81
Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 11, Ashley Orozco 18, Megan Lindbo 2, Ervianne Cly 11, Ashy Klopenstein 34, Mar Marate Crespo 2, Haley Olson 9, Arena Plenty 2, Kitawna Little Light 3.
Lake Region State College: Maddy Leaf 10, Stephaine Miller 13, Jordyn Worley 10, Hailey Hewitt 2, Makalia Popata Sione 2, Telesia Manumaleuga 18, Kayla Bryne 18, Avery Ziegler 8.
NDSCS 48, Miles 46
(Sunday)
|MCC
|16
|12
|7
|11
|—
|46
|NDSCS
|10
|14
|14
|10
|—
|48
Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 11, Olyvia Pacheco 13, Claire Borot 9, Lili Long 3, KP Hoffman 7, Ekaterina Golovkina 3.
North Dakota State College of Science: Zaraya March 8, Emma Nielsen 3, Kate Carlson 9, Justyna Butler 5, Nikki Metcalfe 9, Anjiah Wallace 5, Emily Kate Parker 5, Gabby Hahn 4.
