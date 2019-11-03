Women's basketball
Drury 78, MSUB 55
|MSUB
|18
|8
|10
|19
|—
|55
|Drury
|21
|21
|20
|16
|—
|78
MSU Billings (0-3): Hannah Collins 11, Emily St. John 6, Jeanann Lemelin 7, Taryn Shelley 10, Taylor Cunningham 4, Shayla Montague 8, Jessica Harvey 7, Danielle Zahn 2.
Drury University (3-0): Daejah Bernard 6, Paige Robinson 15, Lauren Holmes 5, Emily Parker 12, Hailey Diestelkamp 7, Kelsey Winfrey 11, Adene Edwards 3, Azia Lynch 2, Brooke Stanfield 5, Mia Henderson 4, Alana Findley 8.
NDSCS 64, MCC 59
|MCC
|12
|21
|12
|14
|—
|59
|NDSCS
|12
|13
|18
|21
|—
|64
Miles Community College: Bianta Salawu 21, Olyvia Pacheco 13, Claire Borot 11, Lili Long 7, Jazmyn Kellogg 3, Ekterina Golovkina 4.
North Dakota State College of Science: Emma Ogitchida 6, Nikki Metcalfe 10, Zaraya March 15, Emily-Kate Parker 5, Justyna Butler 11, Monique Wooten 9, Emma Nielsen 3, Kate Carlson 5.
