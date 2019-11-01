Women's basketball
Mary 81, MSUB 55
|MSU Billings
|14
|12
|15
|14
|—
|55
|Mary
|21
|16
|27
|17
|—
|81
Montana State Billings (1-0): Hannah Collins 17, Taryn Shelley 9, Taylor Cunningham 4, Jeanann Lemelin 4, Emily St. John 3, Kali Gulick 6, TyLee Manuel 4, Kate Sams 3, Danielle Zahn 2, Shannon Reny 2, Emma Blakely 1.
University of Mary (1-0): Cassie Askvig 25, Coral Gillette 15, Lauren Rotunda 11, Lexie Schneider 11, Macy Williams 7, Kassandra Bartek 5, Christal Hearn 2, Raquel Doll 2, Anna Michaud 2, Reese Wishart 1.
Miles 83, Bottineau 53
|Bottineau
|14
|16
|15
|8
|—
|53
|Miles CC
|12
|22
|21
|28
|—
|83
Dakota College of Bottineau: Trinity Goggles 9, Sydnie Nelson 11, Taylor Keplin 6, Jayla Howard 12, Melayna Four Bear 6, Morgan Reiser 2, Abby Simons 4, Toni Eide 3.
Miles Community College: Bianta Salawu 16, Olyvia Pacheco 9, Claire Borot 6, Lili Long 14, Lidia Pintor 6, Anna Boone 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 11, Ekterina Golovkina 14, Dana Youngberg 3, KP Hoffman 2.
UM Western 117, YCC 35
|Yellowstone Christian
|9
|8
|12
|6
|—
|35
|Montana Western
|32
|27
|26
|32
|—
|117
Yellowstone Christian: Gabby Worley 10, MaShaya Alden 6, Hanna Hayes 10, Nia Johnson 6, Molly Lundby 3.
Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 13, Gracey Meyer 14, Mesa King 13, Paige Holmes 10, Shannon Worster 8, Shainy Mack 13, Lilly Gopher 5, Sydney Sheridan 14, Jenni Weber 27.
Montana Tech 71, Cal Maritime 42
|Cal Maritime
|11
|9
|13
|9
|—
|42
|Montana Tech
|24
|17
|15
|15
|—
|71
Cal Maritime (0-2): Apollonia Ilalio 13, Alicia Porter 6, Kameron Taylor 5, Kim Masulit 6, Tyra Fai'malo 6, Elizabeth Martinez 6.
Montana Tech (3-1): Mesa Williams 20, Kaylee Zard 5, Mollie Peoples 15, Megan Delaney 3, Dani Urick 7, Hailey Crawford 3, Tavia Rooney 6, Aubrey McMaster 2, Tjaden Pallister 2, Brooke Heggie 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.