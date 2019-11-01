Women's basketball

Mary 81, MSUB 55

MSU Billings14 12 15 14 55 
Mary21 16 27 17 81 

Montana State Billings (1-0): Hannah Collins 17, Taryn Shelley 9, Taylor Cunningham 4, Jeanann Lemelin 4, Emily St. John 3, Kali Gulick 6, TyLee Manuel 4, Kate Sams 3, Danielle Zahn 2, Shannon Reny 2, Emma Blakely 1.

University of Mary (1-0): Cassie Askvig 25, Coral Gillette 15, Lauren Rotunda 11, Lexie Schneider 11, Macy Williams 7, Kassandra Bartek 5, Christal Hearn 2, Raquel Doll 2, Anna Michaud 2, Reese Wishart 1.

Miles 83, Bottineau 53

Bottineau14 16 15 53 
Miles CC12 22 21 28 83 

Dakota College of Bottineau: Trinity Goggles 9, Sydnie Nelson 11, Taylor Keplin 6, Jayla Howard 12, Melayna Four Bear 6, Morgan Reiser 2, Abby Simons 4, Toni Eide 3.

Miles Community College: Bianta Salawu 16, Olyvia Pacheco 9, Claire Borot 6, Lili Long 14, Lidia Pintor 6, Anna Boone 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 11, Ekterina Golovkina 14, Dana Youngberg 3, KP Hoffman 2.

UM Western 117, YCC 35

Yellowstone Christian12 35 
Montana Western32 27 26 32 117 

Yellowstone Christian: Gabby Worley 10, MaShaya Alden 6, Hanna Hayes 10, Nia Johnson 6, Molly Lundby 3.

Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 13, Gracey Meyer 14, Mesa King 13, Paige Holmes 10, Shannon Worster 8, Shainy Mack 13, Lilly Gopher 5, Sydney Sheridan 14, Jenni Weber 27.

Montana Tech 71, Cal Maritime 42

Cal Maritime11 13 42 
Montana Tech24 17 15 15 71 

Cal Maritime (0-2): Apollonia Ilalio 13, Alicia Porter 6, Kameron Taylor 5, Kim Masulit 6, Tyra Fai'malo 6, Elizabeth Martinez 6.

Montana Tech (3-1): Mesa Williams 20, Kaylee Zard 5, Mollie Peoples 15, Megan Delaney 3, Dani Urick 7, Hailey Crawford 3, Tavia Rooney 6, Aubrey McMaster 2, Tjaden Pallister 2, Brooke Heggie 8.

