Women's basketball

LRS 60, Miles CC 53

Lake Region State 9 14 21 16 60
Miles CC 19 12 11 11 53

Lake Region State College: Jayden Pollert 9, Telesia Manumaleuga 11, Stephanie Miller 5, Jordyn Worley 8, Hailey Hewitt 5, Maddy Leaf 6, Kayla Byrne 13, Averi Ziegler 2, Makaila Popata Sione 1. 

Miles Community College: Bianta Salawu 23, Claire Borot 10, Lili Long 7, Lidia Pintor 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 2, Ekterina Golovkina 5, KP Hoffman 4.

Carroll 106, Cal Maritime 38

Cal Maritime 1511 38 
Carroll College39 28 26 13 106 

Cal Maritime: Apollonia Ilalio 3, Kameron Taylor 3, Tyra Fai'malo 9, Alicia Porter 8, Vickey Sims 6, Kim Masulit 9.

Carroll College: Genesis Wilkinson 4, Jaidyn Lyman 8, Danielle Wagner 24, Maddie Geritz 16, Christine Denny 9, Taylor Salonen 4, Erica Nessan 4, Kamden Hilborn 7, Sienna Swannack 10, Molly McDermott 11, Emerald Toth 9.

Pomona 67, MSUB 65

Cal Poly Pomona19 17 21 10 67 
MSU Billiings10 16 18 21 65 

Cal Poly Pomona: Kasey Smith 15, Lauryn Catching 12, Jackie Ricketson 10, Dominique Dotson 7, Monica Todd 4, Jayda Villareal 10, Sheridan Glover 6, Leilla Orji 3.

Montana State Billings (0-2): Taryn Shelley 29, Taylor Cunningham 8, Jeanann Lemelin 6, Hannah Collins 3, Shayla Montague 16, Kali Gulick 2, Danielle Zahn 1.

NNU 60, UM Western 56

NW Nazarene14 10 20 16 60 
Montana Western11 20 15 10 56 

Northwest Nazarene (exhibition): Erin Jenkins 15, Clare Eubanks 2, Marina Valles 14, McKenna Emerson 6, Avery Albrecht 10, Emma Clark 5, Zoe Wessels 8.

Montana Western (3-1): Brynley Fitzgerald 7, Gracey Meyer 4, Mesa King 3, Paige Holmes 7, Shannon Worster 10, Shainy Mack 2, Sydney Sheridan 4, Jenni Weber 19.

