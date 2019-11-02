Women's basketball
LRS 60, Miles CC 53
|Lake Region State
|9
|14
|21
|16
|—
|60
|Miles CC
|19
|12
|11
|11
|—
|53
Lake Region State College: Jayden Pollert 9, Telesia Manumaleuga 11, Stephanie Miller 5, Jordyn Worley 8, Hailey Hewitt 5, Maddy Leaf 6, Kayla Byrne 13, Averi Ziegler 2, Makaila Popata Sione 1.
Miles Community College: Bianta Salawu 23, Claire Borot 10, Lili Long 7, Lidia Pintor 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 2, Ekterina Golovkina 5, KP Hoffman 4.
Carroll 106, Cal Maritime 38
|Cal Maritime
|6
|15
|6
|11
|—
|38
|Carroll College
|39
|28
|26
|13
|—
|106
Cal Maritime: Apollonia Ilalio 3, Kameron Taylor 3, Tyra Fai'malo 9, Alicia Porter 8, Vickey Sims 6, Kim Masulit 9.
Carroll College: Genesis Wilkinson 4, Jaidyn Lyman 8, Danielle Wagner 24, Maddie Geritz 16, Christine Denny 9, Taylor Salonen 4, Erica Nessan 4, Kamden Hilborn 7, Sienna Swannack 10, Molly McDermott 11, Emerald Toth 9.
Pomona 67, MSUB 65
|Cal Poly Pomona
|19
|17
|21
|10
|—
|67
|MSU Billiings
|10
|16
|18
|21
|—
|65
Cal Poly Pomona: Kasey Smith 15, Lauryn Catching 12, Jackie Ricketson 10, Dominique Dotson 7, Monica Todd 4, Jayda Villareal 10, Sheridan Glover 6, Leilla Orji 3.
Montana State Billings (0-2): Taryn Shelley 29, Taylor Cunningham 8, Jeanann Lemelin 6, Hannah Collins 3, Shayla Montague 16, Kali Gulick 2, Danielle Zahn 1.
NNU 60, UM Western 56
|NW Nazarene
|14
|10
|20
|16
|—
|60
|Montana Western
|11
|20
|15
|10
|—
|56
Northwest Nazarene (exhibition): Erin Jenkins 15, Clare Eubanks 2, Marina Valles 14, McKenna Emerson 6, Avery Albrecht 10, Emma Clark 5, Zoe Wessels 8.
Montana Western (3-1): Brynley Fitzgerald 7, Gracey Meyer 4, Mesa King 3, Paige Holmes 7, Shannon Worster 10, Shainy Mack 2, Sydney Sheridan 4, Jenni Weber 19.
