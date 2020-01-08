Women's basketball
Carroll College 63, MSU-Northern 49
|Carroll
|19
|15
|20
|9
|—
|63
|MSU-Northern
|7
|21
|10
|11
|—
|49
Carroll: Emerald Toth 9, Danielle Wagner 15, Christine Denny 8, Kamden Hilborn 2, Sienna Swannack 6, Jaidyn Lyman 9, Maddie Geritz 11, Taylor Salonen 3.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 6, Sydney Hovde 1, Allix Goldhahn 5, McKenzie Gunter 6, Peyton Kehr 3, Kenya Lorton 8, Morgan Mason 4, Tiara Gilham 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.