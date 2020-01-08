Women's basketball

Carroll College 63, MSU-Northern 49

Carroll19 15 20 63 
MSU-Northern21 10 11 49 

Carroll: Emerald Toth 9, Danielle Wagner 15, Christine Denny 8, Kamden Hilborn 2, Sienna Swannack 6, Jaidyn Lyman 9, Maddie Geritz 11, Taylor Salonen 3.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 6, Sydney Hovde 1, Allix Goldhahn 5, McKenzie Gunter 6, Peyton Kehr 3, Kenya Lorton 8, Morgan Mason 4, Tiara Gilham 16.

