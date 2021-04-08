MILES CITY — Athletes from Miles Community College were well-represented when Region XIII announced its all-region honors.
Volleyball players Matilda Dietz and Angela Youngs were named all-region, as were women’s basketball players Rebekah Dallinger and Lili Long.
Men’s basketball player Favour Chukwukelu was also selected All-Region XIII.
Women’s basketball coach Taylor Harris was named the Region XIII women’s basketball coach of the year. It was announced earlier this week that Harris would be leaving MCC to be the head women’s basketball coach at Fort Lewis College in Colorado.
