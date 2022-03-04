GLENDIVE — Several Dawson Community College men's and women's basketball players were recently singled out for all Mon-Dak Athletic Conference honors.
Four men's players received kudos. Freshman forward DeAngelo Horn and sophomore guard Reggie Martin earned first-team honors, while sophomore guard Jalen Tot and sophomore forward Kennedy Brown were named to the second team.
Horn averages 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds, while Martin is Dawson's leading scorer, averaging 12 points to go along with 4.7 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Tot had averages of 10.8 points, 2.9 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals. Brown scores 10 points per game, along with 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
The DCC men went 25-5 in the regular season and are now 27-5 after winning the Region XIII championship, 84-75, over North Dakota State College of Science on Monday. DCC will play at Indian Hills Community College Saturday in the North Central District championship game with a berth to nationals on the line.
For the DCC women, Brianna Bergum was voted first-team all-conference, while Hailee Brandon and Eva Kingston garnered second-team recognition.
Bergum is a sophomore captain and averaged 12 points and six rebounds this year. Brandon, a freshman guard, averaged 13 points and six rebounds. Kingston, a freshman guard/forward, averaged 11 points and six boards.
The DCC women finished the year 20-12 and advanced to the Region XIII semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.