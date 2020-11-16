MILES CITY — Shepherd senior HaiLeigh Davis has signed with Miles Community College to continue her softball career, Miles CC announced Monday.
Davis earned an all-state selection in 2019, is a two-time first-team all-Eastern B-C player and has played twice in the Veterans Memorial Softball Classic. The catcher did not get a chance to play her junior season this past spring because of COVID-19.
In a press release, Davis said she chose MCC because it has "it is a very family oriented atmosphere and close to home."
"HaiLeigh will be a great contribution to our program. She takes care of business in the classroom and she is a devoted and dedicated individual," Pioneers coach Shawna Juarez said in the release. "HaiLeigh will do whatever it takes to positively impact our culture, campus and softball program. We are honored that HaiLeigh picked MCC and cannot wait to watch her flourish in our program."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.