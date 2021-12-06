GILLETTE, Wyo. — Joe Mpoyo scored 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and four of his Dawson Community College teammates added nine points as the Buccaneer men nipped No. 14 and previously unbeaten Western Wyoming 74-73 on Sunday to finish 3-0 in the Border Wars Tournament.
Cordell Stinson's two free throws with 22 seconds left gave the Bucs the lead and they stopped Western Wyoming (14-1) on its final possession to preserve the victory. Jajuan Tot had nine points and five assists and Kennedy Brown contributed nine points and 10 rebounds for DCC (11-1).
The Bucs took an early 15-point lead and led by nine at halftime. Western Wyoming battled back to take a three-point lead at the 8:27 mark of the second half. After that it was a back and forth battle.
"Our guys showed a lot of toughness playing our third game in three days against another top team," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "Western Wyoming is so tough physically and mentally, and they are so well-coached. Our guys stayed strong and kept playing through touch circumstances and made the plays necessary to win the game."
The Mustangs were led by Dayne Prim with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Dawson, which has won eight games in a row, will host Dickinson State's junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Friday in an exhibition game.
