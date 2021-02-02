GLENDIVE — Sophomore point guard Tamiya Francis made her way into the Dawson Community College record book last week.

During a 73-60 victory at Lake Region State (N.D.) last Wednesday, Francis tied the single-game school mark for steals with 10. According to a Dawson press release, the record was previously set by Roberta Yarlott of Hardin during the 1992-93 season. Kim Nissley of Glendive had nine steals in a game during the 1989-90 campaign.

Francis, from Toronto, Ontario, also had 17 points and three assists in the victory over Lake Region State.

Dawson CC was scheduled to play Mon-Dak Athletic Conference rival Miles Community College on Tuesday in Miles City.

