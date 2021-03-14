BISMARCK, N.D. — Tamiya Francis poured in 34 points and hauled down 10 rebounds as Dawson Community College scored a 82-60 Mon-Dak women's basketball victory over United Tribes Technical College on Sunday. 

Brynn Jolma added 10 points, six boards and three assists for the Bucs (15-4, 14-4). Aichatou Camara contributed nine rebounds and five points for the winners.

DCC, which is second in the league standings, has three games remaining in the regular season and will next host Williston State College on Saturday.

