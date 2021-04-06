DURANGO, Colo. — Miles Community College head women's basketball coach Taylor Harris is leaving to take the same position at Fort Lewis College.

The announcement was made Tuesday in a press release issued by the Fort Lewis athletic department. 

Harris guided Miles CC to a 23-1 record this season, including the NJCAA Region XIII championship and a berth in the national tournament, which begins April 19 in Lubbock, Texas. In two seasons leading the Pioneers, Harris built an overall record of 42-14 and a 30-5 mark in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.

Fort Lewis is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

