DURANGO, Colo. — Miles Community College head women's basketball coach Taylor Harris is leaving to take the same position at Fort Lewis College.
The announcement was made Tuesday in a press release issued by the Fort Lewis athletic department.
Harris guided Miles CC to a 23-1 record this season, including the NJCAA Region XIII championship and a berth in the national tournament, which begins April 19 in Lubbock, Texas. In two seasons leading the Pioneers, Harris built an overall record of 42-14 and a 30-5 mark in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
Fort Lewis is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.