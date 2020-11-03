GLENDIVE — Three Dawson Community College cross country runners will compete in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Nov. 14 at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship meet.
On the women's side, Kayla Parisien qualified to head to nationals for the second year in a row. Parisien has a personal best of 19:42.2 this year.
On the men's side, Zach Austin and Jonah DuCharme have both qualified.
"I am so proud of the team and their ability to overcome adversity in the midst of this crazy cross country season," DCC coach Alex Wolff said in a school press release. "We didn't have as many meets as we normally do, but they made the meets we did have count. I am excited that my three sophomores get to celebrate the end of their cross country season by going to nationals. I can't wait to watch them have fun, run fast, and compete at such a great meet!"
