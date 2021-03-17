MILES CITY — Three athletes from Miles Community College were named Mon-Dak Athletic Conference players of the week for March 8-14.

Favour Chukwukeu was selected the league's men's basketball player of the week  after averaging 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists as the Pioneers went 2-0. Chukwukelu is a 6-foot-2 guard from Las Vegas.

Infielder Olivia Cook garnered the honor for softball. The Belgrade product hit .476 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in six games. 

Outfielder Hunter Lasko took home the award for baseball. Lasko, from Salt Lake City, batted .450 with two homers, eight runs scored and nine RBIs last week. 

