MILES CITY — Three athletes from Miles Community College were named Mon-Dak Athletic Conference players of the week for March 8-14.
Favour Chukwukeu was selected the league's men's basketball player of the week after averaging 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists as the Pioneers went 2-0. Chukwukelu is a 6-foot-2 guard from Las Vegas.
Infielder Olivia Cook garnered the honor for softball. The Belgrade product hit .476 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in six games.
Outfielder Hunter Lasko took home the award for baseball. Lasko, from Salt Lake City, batted .450 with two homers, eight runs scored and nine RBIs last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.