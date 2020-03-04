MILES CITY — Gedeon Buzangu, Issac Abergut and Deondre Northey represent the Miles Community College men's basketball program on the Mon-Dak All Conference teams.

Buzangu, a 6-foot-8 forward from Kinshasa, Congo, was a first-team selection. The 6-6 Abergut, of Melbourne, Australia, and 6-1 Northey, of Las Vegas, received second-team recognition.

Buzangu averaged 15 points and a league-leading 12 boards per game in Mon-Dak play.

Abergut totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per Mon-Dak contest. 

Northey contributed 16 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in league play.

