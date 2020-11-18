GLENDIVE —Sawyer Wiggs of Columbus has signed to play softball at Dawson Community College.
Wiggs, who plays for the Columbus-Absarokee-Park City team, was an all-conference performer in 2019 and led her club in RBIs and batting average.
"Sawyer is extremely athletic and will bring a lot of talent to our program. She is a very solid infielder and hits the ball very well. We definitely look forward to Sawyer making an immediate impact in our program next year," DCC coach Jim LeProwse said in a school press release. "I am very excited that Sawyer chose Dawson to continue her athletic and academic careers. She is a great person and has very good work ethic and a drive to win. She is a perfect fit for our program."
Also signing with DCC was Breana Hiatt of Stansbury Park, Utah, and Tyra Coats of West Haven, Utah.
Hiatt, a catcher and third baseman, was first-team all-region and first-team all-state in 2019. In 2018, she was first-team all-region and honorable mention all-state.
Coats is a speedy outfielder according to the DCC release.
