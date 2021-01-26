MILES CITY — Perimeter shooting made the difference for Bismarck State in a 99-85 men's basketball victory over Miles Community College on Monday.

Jamison Kramer hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, and Seth Nelson came off the bench to hit six 3s and add 28 of his own for the Mystics. As a team, Bismarck State shot 59% from the arc, making 16 of 27 attempts.

Livingston product Jakim Ricketts had 19 points for Miles CC, as did teammate Dylan Hushaw. Remy Lemovou came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 13 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Miles CC will face North Dakota State College of Science on Friday.

