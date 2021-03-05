GLENDIVE — Glendive native Trey Dempenwolf has signed with the Dawson Community College rodeo team.
Dempenwolf will be transferring from Sheridan College in Wyoming.
He is planning on competing in tie-down roping and team roping next fall.
