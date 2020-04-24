GLENDIVE — Turner basketball player Sarah Billmayer has signed a letter of intent to play for the Dawson Community College women’s program, Buccaneers coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. announced Friday.
Billmayer, a native of Hogeland, played varsity for Turner since her eighth-grade year and became a regular starter her sophomore season. She surpassed the 1,000-point club early in her senior year.
A 5-foot-8 guard, Billmayer averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals per game last season in helping the Tornadoes to their first district championship appearance since 1997. She’s been a Class C all-state honoree each of the past two seasons.
