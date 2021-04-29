GLENDIVE — Two Dawson Community College basketball players, Ashya Klopfenstein and Tamiya Francis, where named to the National Junior College Athletic Association's 2021 All-American Team.
Klopfenstein, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, was voted first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Region 13. She was also named to the top 10 WBCA All-American Team. The Indiana native has signed an NCAA Division I national letter of intent to play basketball for Robert Morris University.
Francis was voted first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Region 13. The Toronto native was also voted WBCA honorable mention All-American and World Exposure Report honorable mention All-American.
"Both were fast on offense, threats in scoring and on defense, as well as solid captains on the team," Buccaneer coach Romeo Lagmay said in a school press release. "Both Ashya and Tamiya were a strong, complimentary duo during our successful run this past season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.