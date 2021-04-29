GLENDIVE — Two Dawson Community College basketball players, Ashya Klopfenstein and Tamiya Francis, where named to the National Junior College Athletic Association's 2021 All-American Team.

Klopfenstein, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, was voted first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Region 13. She was also named to the top 10 WBCA All-American Team. The Indiana native has signed an NCAA Division I national letter of intent to play basketball for Robert Morris University.

Francis was voted first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Region 13. The Toronto native was also voted WBCA honorable mention All-American and World Exposure Report honorable mention All-American.

"Both were fast on offense, threats in scoring and on defense, as well as solid captains on the team," Buccaneer coach Romeo Lagmay said in a school press release. "Both Ashya and Tamiya were a strong, complimentary duo during our successful run this past season."

