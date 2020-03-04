GLENDIVE — Ashley Orozco and Ashya Klopfenstein of Dawson Community College have been selected to the Mon-Dak All-Conference team.
Orozco, from Canoga Park, California, was the only freshman on the first team. She led DCC in scoring, averaging 15 points per game. She added five rebounds, four assists and three steals per contest.
Klopfenstein, a freshman from Howe, Indiana, was a second-team selection. Klopfenstein averaged 16 points and eight rebounds in conference play. She recorded nine double-doubles this year and led the conference in steals and blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.