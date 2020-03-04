GLENDIVE — Ashley Orozco and Ashya Klopfenstein of Dawson Community College have been selected to the Mon-Dak All-Conference team.

Orozco, from Canoga Park, California, was the only freshman on the first team. She led DCC in scoring, averaging 15 points per game. She added five rebounds, four assists and three steals per contest.

Klopfenstein, a freshman from Howe, Indiana, was a second-team selection. Klopfenstein averaged 16 points and eight rebounds in conference play. She recorded nine double-doubles this year and led the conference in steals and blocks. 

