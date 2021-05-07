GLENDIVE — Charles Lampten and Tamiya Francis of Dawson Community College have signed letters of intent to join NCAA basketball programs next season.
Lampten, a 6-foot-11 sophomore center, is set to join the Division I College of Charleston in South Carolina. Lampten averaged 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots last season while helping the Buccaneers to the NJCAA national tournament for the first time.
Lampten this week was also named to the NJCAA All-America team this week, becoming just the fourth Buc in history to earn that honor.
Francis, a 5-3 sophomore guard, has signed with the women's program at Division II Valdosta State in Georgia. Francis averaged 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals per game in 2021. She tied a school record with 10 steals in one game.
Francis also set a career best for single-game scoring this past season with 34 points.
