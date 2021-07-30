GLENDIVE — Tyler Pollock has been named head baseball coach at Dawson Community College, the school announced Friday.

Pollock replaces previous coach Sean Repay, who resigned last week after one season. Pollock spent last season on Repay's staff, as the Buccaneers went 28-23 and placed third in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and Region XIII.

After a successful playing career at Treasure Valley Community College and Mesa State College, Pollock has spent 12 seasons as a baseball coach, working at the high school, American Legion and college levels. His most recent head coaching experience was with the Palmetto Pirates in the Ripken Collegiate League in South Carolina.

"I am honored and thankful for the opportunity to lead the DCC baseball program," Pollock said in a press release. "I would like to thank the coaches, family, and friends that have helped me along the way to reach this moment. I also would like to thank the hiring committee for believing in me to lead Buccaneer baseball into the future."

