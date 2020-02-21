MILES CITY — Dawson Community College's unbeaten run in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference seemed in jeopardy Thursday, but the Buccaneers fought back to beat Miles Community College on the road, 93-84.

MCC led 25-10 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half but only held a four-point advantage at intermission. Dawson then outscored the Pioneers by 13 in the second half to run its Mon-Dak record to 13-0 and 24-6 overall.

The Buccaneers, who have already clinched the league title, have now won 14 straight games.

Beau Santistevan scored 21 points to lead DCC while teammate Devin Collins added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Miles was led by Gedeon Buzangu, who had 21 points and 19 rebounds. Isaac Abergut also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

