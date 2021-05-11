MILES CITY — Miles Community College on Tuesday announced the hiring of Darin Spence as its next women’s basketball coach.
Spence comes to Miles from Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, where he won 120 games as head coach over nine seasons. Spence replaces previous coach Taylor Harris, who was recently hired as the head coach at Fort Lewis in Colorado.
Spence was also the head women’s coach at Barton CC in Great Bend, Kansas. He served as the head coach at NCAA Division I New Mexico State from 2003-11, where he won a school-record 110 games and guided the Aggies to three consecutive Western Athletic Conference title games. Spence also served as a head coach at four separate stops in Kansas — Marymount College, Butler County CC, Cowley County CC and Colby CC.
Miles is coming off Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and NJCAA Region XIII championships and an appearance at the national tournament.
