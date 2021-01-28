DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Tamiya Francis compiled 17 points and 10 steals and Winnett's Brynn Jolma fashioned her first double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for Dawson Community College on Wednesday night as the Buccaneers went on to beat Lake Region 73-60 in Mon-Dak women's basketball.
Dawson led 47-29 at halftime after a fast start. The Bucs wound up recording 22 steals and scoring 35 points overall off turnovers.
Francis tallied 12 of her points during the first half.
Jolma was one of six Montanans to combine for 54 points. That list also included Brenna Rouane of Columbus (12), Sarah Billmayer of Turner (12), Haley Olson of Richey (8), Brianna Bergum of Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (6) and Kiana Miller of Savage (4).
