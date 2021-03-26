WILLISTON, N.D. — Williston State rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat previously unbeaten Miles Community College, 68-63, in Mon-Dak women's basketball on Thursday.
With the loss, No. 23 MCC finishes the regular season 21-1 and 20-1.
MCC, which had already wrapped up the regular-season conference title, was looking for its second undefeated regular season in the past three years.
The Tetons were led by Keeley Tini, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Lupumba also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards and teammate Brooklyn Douglas netted 15 points and six assists for the Tetons (9-11, 9-11).
Rebekah Dallinger led the Pioneers with 26 points. Jana Conejero added 14 points and Olyvia Pacheco totaled 12 points.
MCC will host a Region XIII semifinal on April 1 at 7 p.m., playing the winner of the Bismarck State-Williston State game.
