BOTTINEAU, N.D. — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team topped Dakota College Bottineau in a Mon-Dak Athletic Conference game Friday.
The 90-74 win was the Buccaneers' 10th straight victory, which upped their record to 20-2 to finish the regular season. Kennedy Brown had a game-high 28 points with 13 rebounds, and Michael Jok chipped in 17 points and 11 assists.
On Thursday the same two teams played and, Jok and Brown scored 16 points apiece as Dawson prevailed 112-68.
The Bucs earned a first-round bye into the NJCAA Region XIII postseason, in which they will host either in-state rival Miles Community College or Williston State in a quarterfinal game on April 1.
