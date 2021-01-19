MILES CITY — The scheduled season opener between the women's basketball teams from Miles Community College and Dawson Community College has been postponed.

The game was to be played Wednesday night in Miles City, but has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. According to an MCC press release, the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The men's game between Miles and Dawson will be played as scheduled Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Miles City.

