MILES CITY — Gillette, Wyoming baseball player Dalton Martin has signed with Miles Community College, the Pioneers announced Friday.
Martin will join the Pioneers in the fall.
The second baseman hit .285 and posted a .440 on-base percentage at Campbell County High School. He also pitched 45 innings as a junior.
