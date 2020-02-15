MILES CITY — Gillette, Wyoming baseball player Dalton Martin has signed with Miles Community College, the Pioneers announced Friday.

Martin will join the Pioneers in the fall.

The second baseman hit .285 and posted a .440 on-base percentage at Campbell County High School. He also pitched 45 innings as a junior.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments