GLENDIVE — Seven-time world rodeo champion Dan Mortensen of Billings will be the master of ceremonies when Dawson Community College honors its fourth Hall of Fame class on the weekend of Jan. 14-15.
Mortensen is in pro rodeo's Hall of Fame. He is a six-time world champion in saddle bronc riding, and a one-time all-around champion.
The banquet will be held at Gunners Ridge of Jan. 14. Tickets are still available at $40 each.
Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can do so online at: https://dawsonbucs.com/sports/hof/2022-23/Hall_of_Fame_Banquet_Tickets_2022 or contact Peyton Koivu at 406-377-4559 or pkoivu@dawson.edu.
The Hall of Fame inductees will also be introduced during a home basketball game on Jan. 15.
This year's class will include coaching legends Don Mast (men's basketball) and Brent Diegel (baseball), rodeo icon Larry Peabody and the 2001 women's softball team.
Mast won 439 games as coach of the men's basketball team from 1990-2015. Diegel helped start the baseball program at DCC in 1997 and served as head coach for 14 years.
Peabody won the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) bareback championship in 1981 as the DCC men claimed the national title.
The softball team in 2001 went all the way to the NJCAA Division III World Series, finishing third. That is still the highest finish of any DCC ball team in the athletic department's 65-year-history.
