Dawson athletes sweep Mon-Dak baseball, softball awards Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago

GLENDIVE — A pair of athletes from Dawson Community College swept the weekly baseball and softball awards handed out by the Mon-Dak Conference.

Freshman Faith McDonald was the softball player of the week, while sophomore Gregory Berroa received the recognition for baseball.

McDonald went 4-0 as a pitcher as the Buccaneers enjoyed a week where they won seven of eight games. She struck out 30 batters in 26 innings. McDonald, who is from Loving, New Mexico, also swatted eight hits in 16 at-bats. She had three doubles and five RBIs.

During six games last week, Berroa batted .562 for the Bucs. He had three home runs, one triple, seven runs scored and 13 RBIs.

Berroa, an infielder, is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.