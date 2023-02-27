Dawson CC men end regular season by defeating Miles in basketball Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College capped a perfect 12-0 record at home Sunday by beating Miles Community College 78-61 in Mon-Dak men's basketball.Sophomore Aidan Fishell's led a balanced Buc attack with 12 points and five rebounds. Freshman teammate Chris Davidson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.Dawson connected on 12 of 34 3-point attempts.The Bucs head into the Region XIII tournament as a No. 2 seed with a 23-7 record. DCC went 17-4 in conference. Dawson will play in the semifinals on Saturday in Wahpeton, North Dakota, against Lake Region or Bismarck State.MCC freshman Payton Kpkot scored 20 points against Dawson. He also had five steals and four rebounds.The Pioneers finished their regular season at 8-22 overall and 7-14 in the Mon-Dak.MCC is a No 4 seed in the Region XIII tournament and will host No. 5 Williston State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Dawson Community College Vs Miles Community College Mon-dak Conference Men's Basketball College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Frontier Conference men's basketball: Asa Williams' 17 points, Caleb Bellach's clutch buckets propel Montana Tech to title game Frontier Conference women's basketball: Carroll, Western punch tickets to championship game Photos: Day One of Frontier Conference Basketball Tournaments 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments
