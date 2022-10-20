GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College will induct three individuals and one team into its Buccaneer Athletics Hall of Fame in January.
DCC coaching legends Don Mast (men's basketball) and Brent Diegel (baseball) will be included in the group, along with rodeo icon Larry Peabody and the school's 2001 women's softball team.
There will be a banquet on Jan. 14, and the inductees will also be honored during a home basketball game on Jan. 15.
Tickets to the banquet are available for $40 apiece. The event will be held at Gunners Ridge Bar & Grill in Glendive.
For tickets, contact Peyton Koivu at 406-377-4559 or pkoivu@dawson.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.