GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College will induct three individuals and one team into its Buccaneer Athletics Hall of Fame in January.

DCC coaching legends Don Mast (men's basketball) and Brent Diegel (baseball) will be included in the group, along with rodeo icon Larry Peabody and the school's 2001 women's softball team.

There will be a banquet on Jan. 14, and the inductees will also be honored during a home basketball game on Jan. 15.

Tickets to the banquet are available for $40 apiece. The event will be held at Gunners Ridge Bar & Grill in Glendive.

For tickets, contact Peyton Koivu at 406-377-4559 or pkoivu@dawson.edu.

