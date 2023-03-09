Dawson women land 2 players on all-conference basketball team Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLENDIVE — Hailee Brandon and Michelle Arens of Dawson Community College have received all-conference honors in women's basketball by the Mon-Dak Conference.They were both selected to the second team.Brandon, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard from Big Timber, was the leading scorer for DCC at 12.1 points per game. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds and three assists per outing.Brandon scored in double digits 18 times and scored over 20 points on five occasions. Arens is a 5-7 freshman forward from Ankara, Turkey. She averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Bucs.She had season highs of 22 points against United Tribes and 13 rebounds in her final two games of the season.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Dawson Community College Mon-dak Conference Women's Basketball All-conference Hailee Brandon Michelle Arens College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. alert featured breaking Sweet repeat: Montana State Bobcats beat Northern Arizona for 2nd straight Big Sky title 2023 Class C basketball tournament 2023 Class B basketball tournament 2023 Class A basketball tournament 2023 Class AA basketball tournament
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.