Florida Gulf Coast Stanford Basketball

Florida Gulf Coast guards Sophia Stiles (2) and Emma List (32) double team Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen during a game earlier this season in Honolulu. Stiles and the Eagles will play in the NCAA tournament on Saturday against Washington State in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

 MARCO GARCIA, Associated Press

MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles' college basketball career has been fruitful and fraught with danger.

There were the knee and shoulder surgeries in her five years on the Montana Lady Griz team. Then just last week she fractured her cheekbone playing guard for Florida Gulf Coast in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinal against Austin Peay.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments