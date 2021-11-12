BILLINGS — The Dickinson State Blue Hawks football team was thankful to be OK Friday night after a scary incident earlier in the day.
Two people were injured earlier Friday when the SUV they were in went out of control on an icy Interstate 94 and was struck by a bus hauling the Blue Hawks, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The accident occurred as the DSU football team, coaches and personnel were traveling to Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, for a North Star Athletic Association game. The game will be played as scheduled, DSU coach Pete Stanton said.
Miguel Gascal, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, was eastbound near Crystal Springs (North Dakota) about 9:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control of a 2006 Lincoln Navigator and entered the median, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol the Tribune reported. The Navigator came back to the eastbound lane and was struck by a bus driven by Terrence Johnson, 65, of Belfield. Both vehicles came to rest in the south ditch the Tribune article stated.
Gascal and a passenger in the SUV, 62-year-old Amalia Vasquez, of Michoacan, Mexico, were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to the highway patrol. None of the 38 players and coaches on the bus was injured, the Tribune reported.
“Very thankful,” DSU coach Stanton, a Baker native, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Friday evening about none of the Blue Hawks being injured. “It just puts things in perspective. You are very thankful everyone is safe and we are able to do what we love to do tomorrow.”
According to the story in the Tribune, the North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Stanton also said DSU was thinking of those injured.
“That’s a scary situation for everyone to see, but they were able to get them transported,” he said. “It sounded like it wasn’t life threatening.
“There are concerns for the people in the other vehicle. They had to cut open the vehicle to get them out. But, it appears they were able to get them out OK and they seem to be OK from what we’ve heard.”
Many players and coaches with the Blue Hawks have Treasure State ties.
Assistant coaches Russell McCarvel, Jason Thier, Jacob Crawford, Dalton Reid, and Tobin O'Brien all have Montana connections. The roster on the DSU website lists 49 players from Big Sky Country.
Stanton said there wasn’t much snow, but the wind was blowing and there was “a lot of ice on the highway.” Stanton said it’s an approximately 10-hour trip from Dickinson to Forest City and the “longest one we take.”
Due to the size of the travel party, DSU was making the trip in two buses. Stanton was in the other bus and didn’t witness the accident. The bus carrying the offensive coaches and team members was the one involved in the accident.
Players from the bus that was involved in the wreck were loaded on to the remaining bus and continued on. Another bus came from Bismarck to pick up the coaches and support personnel left behind, said Stanton.
DSU (7-2, 7-0 in the North Star Athletic Association) will be playing in its final regular-season game.
Stanton said he believes his players will respond come kickoff.
“Our guys, we talked about it a little bit and will talk about it again tonight,” he said. “Our guys are a driven, focused group and a mature group and will understand and put everything into our game tomorrow.”
The 19th-ranked Blue Hawks have already clinched their seventh straight conference title, but need to remain in the top 20 in the national poll to reach the NAIA playoffs.
Waldorf is in third place in the league at 5-2, 7-2.
“Waldorf is a good team. We’ve had some really close games with them in the last four or five years,” Stanton said. “It will be a good one. We are calling it our play-in game.”
But, while the players will be aiming to win, the big thing for DSU on Friday evening was everyone on the team was OK.
