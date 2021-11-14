KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dickinson State, the North Star Athletic Association champion, is the No. 14 seed for the NAIA football playoffs.
The seeds and first-round pairings were announced on a selection show via Facebook Live on Sunday.
The Blue Hawks (8-2) will play at No. 3 Grand View, Iowa, (11-0) on Saturday.
Dickinson State, coached by Baker native Pete Stanton, concluded its regular season this past Saturday with a 48-7 victory over Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa. The Blue Hawks were playing one day after one of their two buses traveling to Forest City was involved in an accident. None of the DSU football players, coaches or personnel were injured in the accident, however, the two people in the other vehicle involved in the crash were transported by ambulance for treatment of unspecified injuries that were not life threatening according to reports.
Several of DSU's assistant coaches also have ties to Montana and the Blue Hawks roster lists 49 players from Montana.
Also making the playoffs was Montana Western (8-3) as the No. 16 seed. Western will play at defending national champion No. 1 seed Lindsey Wilson, Kentucky, (10-0) Saturday.
Western won a share of the Frontier Conference regular season title with a 50-42 overtime victory over Rocky Mountain College (7-3) this past Saturday. The Bulldogs, Bears and College of Idaho all finished with 7-3 conference marks, but Western won the tiebreaker and earned its qualification to the playoffs via the league title. RMC and C of I didn't qualify for the postseason.
According to the NAIA news release, "the full field features 12 automatic qualifiers and four at-large berths. In order to qualify for an automatic bid, teams must win their conference regular-season title. At-large berths were determined by the NAIA Football National Selection Committee. Teams earning an at-large berth must be ranked in the Top 20 of the final NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll."
At-large qualifiers were No. 8 seed Concordia (Michigan), No. 10 Kansas Wesleyan, No. 7 Marian (Indiana) and No. 4 Northwestern (Iowa).
Western finished the year ranked 19th in the final coaches poll of the regular season. Rocky was 21st in the poll and C of I 25th.
Overall, Rocky also had a 7-3 record this season. It was the first time since 2018 Rocky won at least a share of the Frontier title.
Dickinson State is ranked 17th in the poll.
Lindsey Wilson is ranked first in the poll, Morningside second and Grand View third.
Lindsey Wilson has made seven appearances in the NAIA playoffs. The Bulldogs have made four appearances in the playoffs with their last in 2002.
All eight of the first-round pairings are at campus sites, with the higher seed hosting.
The quarterfinal round is set for Nov. 27 and the semifinals are Dec. 4. The championship game is Dec. 18 at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
Grand View has made 10 appearances in the national playoffs with their most recent in 2020. The Vikings won the national title in 2013.
DSU has made 22 appearances in the playoffs with its most recent also in 2020.
During the 2020 season, with the playoffs contested in the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, DSU played a fall season was defeated in the first round of the playoffs on April 17, 2021. Grand View, which also played a fall regular season, advanced to the quarterfinals.
Lindsay Wilson played its regular season in the spring last season and earned the championship for 2020 with a 45-13 title game win over Northwestern (Iowa) on May 10.
