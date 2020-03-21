Billings Central vs. Glendive

Glendive's Meadow Torres (11) spikes the ball during the Billings Central Rams' loser out semifinal match against the Glendive Red Devils in the Class A State Volleyball Tournament at Montana State University's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

BILLINGS — Glendive's Meadow Torres and Sidney's Cassidy Larson have signed with Dickinson State University for volleyball.

Larson's classmate Maddie Peters will continue her softball career Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, according to Sidney athletic director Chris Lee.

Torres helped the Red Devils take third place at the Class A state volleyball tournament in November, their first state trophy in program history.

