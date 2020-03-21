BILLINGS — Glendive's Meadow Torres and Sidney's Cassidy Larson have signed with Dickinson State University for volleyball.
Larson's classmate Maddie Peters will continue her softball career Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, according to Sidney athletic director Chris Lee.
Torres helped the Red Devils take third place at the Class A state volleyball tournament in November, their first state trophy in program history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.