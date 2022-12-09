DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State University recently announced the school was adding women's wrestling for the 2023-24 season.
Baker native Pete Stanton, DSU's intercollegiate athletic director, announced the program would become the 15th varsity sport for the Blue Hawks in an article on the school's website on Dec. 2.
"We are thrilled to bring women's wrestling to Dickinson State University," stated Stanton in the news release. "Our goal is to begin recruiting high school and collegiate athletes for the 2023-24 school year. With high school wrestling growing as a sport, both nationally and in our regional recruiting area, we will be able to offer this opportunity to many deserving student-athletes."
Montana high school girls wrestling is just entering its third season as a sanctioned sport. At the NAIA level, the University of Providence sponsors women's wrestling in Montana. In April, the NAIA approved women's wrestling as its 28th national championship.
At the collegiate level, women's wrestling is recognized by roughly 100 institutions, according to the DSU release. The NAIA added women's wrestling as an invitational sport beginning in the 2018-19 academic year.
The University of Jamestown is the host school for the inaugural NAIA Women's Wrestling National Championship March 10-11, 2023.
"Women's wrestling is the fastest growing sport in the country," stated Brenner Flaten, DSU alumnus and Glasgow High School athletic director, in the Dickinson State news article. "It has exploded in Montana and the Dakotas. It's awesome that our young women will now have increased scholarship opportunities closer to home and I am especially excited that my alma mater is one of the institutions leading this charge."
Dickinson State already has a men's wrestling team.
DSU is the second North Star Athletic Association member to add women's wrestling. Waldorf University is the only other North Star member to add the varsity program and currently competes in the Heart of America Conference — the same conference in which the DSU men's program competes in.
"With our strong tradition of wrestling support in place, it will be exciting to watch women's wrestling grow and be an integral part of our campus," Stanton said in the release.
A national search for a coach was set to begin immediately.
