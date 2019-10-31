KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dickinson State's Gresh Jones is the top-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Preseason Top 20 poll.

Jones, a four-time State A champion at Sidney, finished third at the NAIA national tourney this past season. Jones, a senior, placed fourth at 133 pounds at the NAIA national meet in 2018. 

The University of Providence was ranked 16th and Montana State-Northern was 17th. Dickinson State fell into the also receiving votes category.

Grand View (Iowa) won its eighth consecutive national title last season and is the top-ranked team for the 52nd straight time.

The Argos' Casey Dobson, a redshirt senior from Great Falls, is ranked second at 157 pounds. Dobson was seventh at 157 at last season's national tourney.  Providence's Shonn Roberts, a redshirt senior from Columbia Falls, is tied for third in the rankings at 149 pounds. 

Montana State-Northern's Isaac Bartel, a junior from Mason City, Iowa, is ranked second at 197 pounds. Reigning national champion Evan Hansen of Grand View is top-ranked at the weight. At last season's national tourney, Hansen scored a 6-4 decision over Bartel for the title. 

