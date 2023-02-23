DICKINSON, N.D. — Baker's Wrenzi Wrzesinski, a senior indoor track and field athlete at Dickinson State, was named the Midwest Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.
In addition to the regional honor, Wrzesinski was honored as the North Star Athletic Association Most Valuable Track Performer and she shared the NSAA Most Valuable Athlete award with Kori Nagel, a sophomore from Center, North Dakota.
Another DSU athlete, Kaitlyn McColly, was the NSAA Most Valuable Field Performer. McColly is a sophomore from Hinsdale.
The North Star coach of the year was Shayne Wittkopp of Dickinson State, who is a Circle native. He led the Blue Hawk women to their fifth consecutive conference indoor title on Feb. 19 in Brookings, South Dakota.
At the conference meet, McColly was the field athlete of the meet as she scored 33 points, winning the pentathlon, long jump, and triple jump along with a sixth-place finish in the high jump.
Wrzesinski was the women's indoor track athlete of the conference meet. She scored 32.5 points in the running events, winning the 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 60-meter hurdles, in addition to being a member of the winning 1,600-meter relay team.
Jocelyn Ott, a senior from Reed Point, was also on the winning 1,600-meter relay team.
Jewel Olson, a sophomore from Wolf Point, Natalie Lile, a freshman from Worden, and Lauren Taylor, a freshman from Laurel were members of DSU's winning 4x800-meter relay team at the conference meet.
Madison Wahl, a sophomore from Glendive, won the pole vault for DSU.
Also at the NSAA indoor championships, Grace Timm of Laurel scored 20 points and captured wins in the mile and 3,000-meter run for DSU. Timm is a sophomore from Laurel.
Martin Farver, a senior from Scobey, won the 200-meter dash.
