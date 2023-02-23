DICKINSON, N.D. — Baker's Wrenzi Wrzesinski, a senior indoor track and field athlete at Dickinson State, was named the Midwest Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.

In addition to the regional honor, Wrzesinski was honored as the North Star Athletic Association Most Valuable Track Performer and she shared the NSAA Most Valuable Athlete award with Kori Nagel, a sophomore from Center, North Dakota. 

