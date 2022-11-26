FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Dyauni Boyce scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night as Montana State Billings defeated Post University of Connecticut 66-45 at the North Star Invitational women's basketball tournament.
The Yellowjackets (6-1) ended the Eagles' (5-2) four-game winning streak.
Boyce, a sophomore from Winifred, shot 11 of 13 from the field.
MSUB led 16-7 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime. The Yellowjackets shot 48.3% overall.
Shayla Montague and Cariann Kunkel added 10 points apiece for MSUB.
Post, which shot just 34%, received 10 points from Roxkel Washington and Tyara McQueen. McQueen also had eight rebounds.
The Yellowjackets will stay in Fairbanks to meet Alaska Monday night in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference contest.
