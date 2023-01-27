BILLINGS — From day one to the first one, Dylan Byrd’s Lockwood High School experience has come full circle.
Byrd is one of the Lions’ originals, a member of the football team from the first day of practice in 2019, even before the school officially opened its doors to freshmen only that fall.
While other athletes have attended Lockwood elementary and middle school and have gone on to college careers, Bryd will forever be the first Lockwood High School athlete to sign to play a collegiate sport.
The Dickinson (North Dakota) State Blue Hawks announced on Friday they had signed the receiver/defensive back to play football for the North Star Athletic Association program next fall.
Not bad for a player who had to compete at the sub-varsity level for three seasons before the Lions played their first varsity schedule this past fall.
“It’s always been a goal since I was little” to get a chance to play college football, Byrd said. “I mean, the plan is to make it to the league (NFL) at some point, that’s every little kid’s dream. This is just the next step to get there.”
That first day of Lockwood practice in 2019 saw 10 players hit the field. From those humble beginnings the Lions started to see success in their third season playing a junior varsity schedule.
The Lions finished their first varsity season 3-6 last fall. Byrd, a receiver/corner/kick returner, had 370 receiving yards with four touchdowns to go along with five interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also had a scoop-and-score fumble recovery, and caught an 89-yard touchdown pass from Tyce Casterline which stands as the school record.
“He’s a great kid, super hard worker who always had a very good, positive attitude,” said Lockwood coach Rob DiGiallonardo. “I’m incredibly exited to see him get to play at the next level.”
Byrd said the Lions hit summer camps at Dickinson State and Rocky Mountain College, which helped him get seen. He also said putting “my highlights out there,” helped him get noticed, as well. Dickinson State recruited Byrd as an athlete without designating offense or defense yet.
Byrd said he’s fortunate to be the first Lockwood High School athlete to earn a scholarship. While he said there was no internal competition among Lions’ athletes to be the first, he knows there will be others with the opportunity soon.
“There’s some studs on our basketball team that are going to go somewhere,” he said. “We have some ballers out there.”
DiGiallonardo, too, is happy Lockwood High School’s first signee is a football player. That wasn’t foremost of any plan, he said, and more a factor of “we play in the fall, so we kind of have a head start on that.”
But, as with all coaches, DiGiallonardo said the goal is to put players in a position where they can succeed. He’s glad to see that’s been the case for Byrd.
“We had some kids with (college) aspirations,” he said. “My first thing that first day was we’ve got to fill up a team. We had 10 kids and got three more to come out, and it’s pretty tough to play Class A football with 13 kids. So that was more on the front of my mind is how are we going to make these kids successful and not burn kids out when we’re getting beat.
“But, as a coach, always in the back of your mind is let’s set these kids up for success. Let’s get to as many summer camps as we can, help them create highlight videos and get those out there.”
For one Lion at least, that has paid off. The rest now is up to Byrd, who said those early days put some toughness into him.
“I really needed something to push me,” he said. “And for the good memories, just watching all the incoming freshmen coming in behind … (we were) trying to start something for them that they can continue to make even better.”
