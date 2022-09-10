SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University scored 24 second-half points, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, in beating Eastern Oregon University 33-7 in a nonconference football game on Saturday.
Quarterback Ryan Blair of the Pirates (1-1) completed 26 of 40 passes for 305 yards and three TDs.
Running back Aiden Patterson accounted for the lone EOU touchdown with a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter to make it a 12-7 game.
The Mountaineers are off to an 0-3 start.
EOU will host Carroll College in Frontier Conference play next Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.