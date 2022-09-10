SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University scored 24 second-half points, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, in beating Eastern Oregon University 33-7 in a nonconference football game on Saturday.

Quarterback Ryan Blair of the Pirates (1-1) completed 26 of 40 passes for 305 yards and three TDs.

Running back Aiden Patterson accounted for the lone EOU touchdown with a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter to make it a 12-7 game.

The Mountaineers are off to an 0-3 start.

EOU will host Carroll College in Frontier Conference play next Saturday afternoon.

