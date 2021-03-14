BILLINGS — A big decision awaits.
But, the goal of a lifetime — wrestling at the NCAA Division I Championships — comes first.
Luke Weber isn’t sure if he’ll continue wrestling next year or take the next steps on his way to studying to become a dentist.
Weber, a redshirt senior for North Dakota State who recently won the 165-pound bracket at the Big 12 Conference Championships, is eligible to wrestle again next season as the NCAA has granted another year of eligibility to winter sport student-athletes who compete during the 2020-21 season.
While the former Montana prep great and member of the famed wrestling Weber family of Forsyth knows he’ll have to make a decision about his future at some point, the NCAA Championships Thursday through Saturday in St. Louis hold his attention.
“We’ve put it off and on hold for now so I can focus on nationals,” Weber told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview as he prepares for the national tourney. “Once nationals is over we’ll buckle down and figure out what I’ll be doing.”
It’s the first time Weber — who started his career at Nebraska as a redshirt to begin the 2016-17 school year before transferring to NDSU during the 2018-19 season as a redshirt sophomore at the end of the fall semester — has qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
“A lot of things fell into place really well for me this year,” said Weber of qualifying for nationals. “I have been feeling good and wrestling good and just doing the right things and everything has been falling into place, really.”
NDSU coach Roger Kish said Weber has grown throughout his collegiate journey.
“You take a guy like Luke Weber who spent the first year or two over at Lincoln at the University of Nebraska, it maybe wasn’t the best fit for him,” Kish told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “This day and age, it’s always about positioning yourself in the right place that will give you the best chance to succeed.
“That was humbling for him to recognize (and) to make the transition. The first year was a learning system and learning a new group of guys, etc. Here we are a year-and-a-half later and given the challenges we’ve seen in college athletics in that time, he’s done a phenomenal job and fought. He has turned himself into a leader and the face of our program as late. We couldn’t be more excited at what he has accomplished. We think he has the ability to go and really turn some heads. We are really excited for him.”
Confident on the mat
Entering nationals, one thing Weber, 23, is sure about is every time he competes in a wrestling match is that he is going to win.
It’s a mentality that has served the four-time State B-C champion from 2013-16 well.
“Every time I step on the mat, I always have it in my mind that I’m going to win this match,” Weber said. “There is no doubt in my mind I should be able to win this match if I do everything right.”
Weber is one of three past Montana four-time state champions to qualify for the national tournament. Jarrett Degen, a redshirt senior for Iowa State and a four-time State A champion at Belgrade from 2013-16, will be competing at 149 pounds. Purdue redshirt junior Parker Filius, a four-time State A titlist from 2014-17 for Havre, is entered at 141 pounds.
Weber said it will be a unique experience having two other Treasure State wrestlers competing in St. Louis. Weber is also appreciative of the support he’s received from the Montana fans over the years.
“The whole state has been nothing but supportive of me and the other guys who qualified, also,” he said. “Having Jarrett be able to go is super exciting. It is our last year and we both won four state titles together. It’s pretty exciting.
“Me, Parker and Jarrett, it is super exciting. I know those guys from high school and I am friends with them. It is really nice to have the support from fans all around the state. After I won the Big 12 tournament, and even before, I got texts from people wishing me luck and congratulating me. It’s a really good feeling.”
Recently, Weber has been winning all of his matches. He has 12 victories in a row entering the NCAA Championships.
“Just being confident in my wrestling and abilities. That is a lot of it,” Weber said of what has been key to his season. “The work ethic and training this year has been the best I’ve had. Especially the mindset I’ve had right now that I can wrestle with anybody and beat anybody. You have to have that if you want to win these big matches. You can’t have any doubt, or you’ll lose. You can’t doubt yourself. You just have to be confident.”
Kish said Weber, who is 13-2 this season with four pins, is very capable of putting together an outstanding national tourney.
“That is the expectation. We are expecting him to have success,” Kish said. “He expects to have success. That expectation comes from the level of work you put into on a day-to-day-basis through your season and career. There are a lot of highs and lows along the way. That is the expectation for Luke is to go out and have success. We are confident he will and he is confident he will. Now it’s about being patient and waiting for the opportunity to go and compete.”
'Anything can happen' at nationals
Weber is seeded ninth for the national tourney and will wrestle against No. 24 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota in the first round Thursday morning. Sparks is a freshman with a 9-4 record.
“I’m super excited. My thoughts are I know who I have to wrestle. I just have to take it one match at a time,” Weber said. “Just take it one match at a time and don’t look ahead. Anything can happen at the NCAA Tournament. Upsets happen and kids get beat when they are not supposed to. I’ll wrestle one match at a time and take it slow and wrestle hard.”
Wrestling at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 6-7 Weber posted a 3-0 record to win the 165-pound bracket. The No. 4 seed, Weber won his first-round match 16-2 over Troy Mantanona of Oklahoma and followed with a 5-3 victory in overtime against No. 1 seed Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State in the semifinals.
Weber said entering the match against Wittlake, he was focused. Wittlake, a sophomore, is 16-1 this year and had been unbeaten before Weber topped him. Wittlake was a Big 12 champion last year.
“I’m just thinking it’s too bad this kid drew me in the semifinals,” Weber said. “I was ready to wrestle. I was calm and clear minded. I was just thinking, ‘Alright, this is it; if I win this match I’m going to the NCAA Tournament.’ I knew it would be a hard match. I got my first takedown and it settled my nerves and set the pace for how the match would go.”
In the Big 12 championship match, the redshirt senior beat No. 3 seed Cole Moody of Wyoming 11-7.
Kish said Weber is ready to compete at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
“He knocked off the No. 1 guy in the country. A lot of guys anticipated the Oklahoma State wrestler to be a championship contender,” Kish said. “Getting that win, and not only did he get the win, it was a win with an exclamation point on it. He’s got the confidence and knows he can beat the best guys in the country. He put himself in position to do it. I’m proud of his effort.”
Wrestling at the NCAA Championships has been a dream of Weber’s. He remembers watching the event on television and envisioning one day that he, too, would be participating in the national tourney.
Growing up in the wrestling Weber family consisting of five brothers, all of whom were multiple-time State B-C champions wrestling under their father Scott for the Dogies — Brandon (3 state titles and an NAIA national title), Matt (4), Luke (4), Nathan (2) and Michael (4) — Luke Weber remembers his mom, Maria, cheering him on at youth meets.
“I have been wrestling since I could remember, ever since I could remember every one of my brothers I’ve been wrestling since then,” Weber said. “I’ve been wrestling probably since I was four or five years old I’d bet.”
Michael, the youngest Weber brother, is a teammate of Luke’s on the Bison.
“He’s just a good kid and comes from a good family and we are fortunate to have him and his younger brother Michael on our squad,” Kish said. “It has been extremely exciting for these guys. We have that family culture we have cultivated over the years. Luke has learned the culture and is a face of our program.
“At the end of the day, you want a hard-fighting, good-character, high-integrity type kid. That’s what we have in guys like Luke Weber. I’m very proud of him.”
Time to focus
Weber, who said he had a 3.44 grade-point average last semester and a 3.8 this semester, is scheduled to graduate in May with a biological sciences degree. After he graduates Weber still plans on attending classes, either in dental school or he’ll focus on Masters courses at NDSU while wrestling one more season before applying for dental school.
Kish is supportive either way, and is still looking forward to Weber “doing some special things” this season and wants Weber to make the best decision for himself saying, “whatever he decides he’ll have our support 100%.”
A decision on his future beyond this school year will come later, now it’s time for Weber to focus on the mat and enjoy his lifelong dream.
“I’m ecstatic. I am really excited for it and excited to be able to compete and actually make it this year,” Weber said. “Especially being in high school and watching all of these other guys do it and watching them on TV. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about. I finally made it. Now it is reality and I have to go out there and compete now.”
