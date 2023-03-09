Ex-Dawson Community College basketball player bound for March Madness Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLENDIVE — Charles Lampten, a former basketball player at Dawson Community College, is headed to the NCAA Tournament with the College of Charleston Cougars.Lampten, a 6-foot-11 forward, has helped College of Charleston to a 31-3 record so far this season.He has appeared in 31 games this season, starting five of them. Lampten is averaging two rebounds per game and has 17 blocked shots. The Cougars, from Charleston, South Carolina, won the regular-season Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championship and the postseason tournament to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.The unranked Cougars will find out who they play in the Big Dance on Sunday.This will be Charleston's first appearance in March Madness since 2018. Lampten will graduate this spring with a major in communications, but will have one more year of college basketball eligibility remaining.He played as a freshman (2019-20) and sophomore (2020-21) at Dawson before transferring to Charleston.As a sophomore, Lampten averaged 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots while helping the Buccaneers to the NJCAA national tournament for the first time.He was also named to the NJCAA All-America team, becoming just the fourth Buc in history to earn that honor.Originally from Cameroon. Lampten played high school basketball in Roanoke, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Dawson Community College Men's Basketball College Of Charleston Charles Lampten College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. alert featured breaking Sweet repeat: Montana State Bobcats beat Northern Arizona for 2nd straight Big Sky title 2023 Class C basketball tournament 2023 Class B basketball tournament 2023 Class A basketball tournament 2023 Class AA basketball tournament
